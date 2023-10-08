Kanye West and Bianca Censori have made headlines since they were spotted together late last year following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The two even secretly got married, and their confidential marriage documents, proving that they are legally married, are now going viral.

Kanye and Bianca are said to have exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Palo Alto, California, on December 20, 2022, utilizing a discreet marriage license. Amid this, a video of the rapper proudly displaying his wedding ring has gained widespread attention. But do you know how much it is worth? Scroll down to know more.

Once more, Kanye West proudly displayed his gold wedding band on Saturday while he and his wife enjoyed coffee at a Milan Starbucks. He entered the coffee shop sporting a layered outfit featuring a short-sleeved black T-shirt over a long-sleeved shirt.

The broad gold band was unmistakably prominent on his ring finger. He rounded out his ensemble with a set of loose-fitting jeans, black footwear, and a black headscarf that concealed his face. According to The Sun, Kanye’s wedding ring is valued at a minimum of $150,000 more than the one he previously wore during his marriage to Kim Kardashian. It features a 3-carat emerald diamond elegantly set in a platinum band.

Bianca Censori emerged in an alluring white bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline. She paired it with shimmering silver leggings and elegant beige high heels, creating a striking ensemble. Notably, her short hair had transitioned from its previous blonde hue to a more natural and darker shade, harmonizing beautifully with her complexion.

Previously, a Daily Mail report revealed that Kanye West controls almost every aspect of Bianca Censori’s life. The report cited a source as saying, “Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear. She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal.”

