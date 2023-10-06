Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Iron Man is the one that led the foundation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, and the actor might call himself the Atlas of the MCU. Still, he once pestered the makers of The Avengers to bring back Paltrow as Pepper Potts for the future. He even convinced the actress to come back. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

RDJ might have gathered a lot of love for his portrayal as the genius playboy philanthropist, but his chemistry with Paltrow and their relationship arc also managed to win millions of hearts. Their relationship was very wholesome to the end, and how her character stood by him melted hearts.

Before The Avengers, Joss Whedon’s initial decision was not to include any supporting persons from the other films, but Robert Downey Jr insisted on getting Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts for his character as Iron Man, aka Tony Stark. As per a report in LATimes, Whedon shared how RDJ persuaded Marvel to have Paltrow onboard for the 2012 film. The director said, “You need to separate the characters from their support systems in order to create the isolation you need for a team.” However, the Oppenheimer star had a different opinion.

Stating Robert Downey Jr.’s take on involving Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts, The Avengers director said, “But Pepper, this was really Robert’s thing. He pushed hard… He really thought Gwyneth would bring something great to the table, and we all thought so as well, but he was the one who convinced her to come and do it.”

As per RDJ, Pepper had a big hand in his character development, and that is not wrong; the fans have witnessed that in their solo franchise. Joss also said, “He didn’t want to be sort of, crazy alone guy; he wanted to be crazy in-a-relationship guy.”

Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow’s love story is one of the most heartwarming ones in the MCU franchise, and everyone got their hearts crushed while leaving the theatres after watching Avengers: Endgame, where we would see RDJ’s Tony Stark, aka Iron Man sacrifice himself to protect everyone he loves especially his wife Pepper and daughter Morgan.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently expressed her frustration as fans keep asking when or whether she will return to the MCU again or not, but the actress says with Tony dead, there’s no point in Pepper’s return, which is agreeable.

What are your thoughts on RDJ & Gwyneth’s onscreen chemistry? Let us know in the comments!

