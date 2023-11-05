Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland share a strong bond. The two have starred together in many Marvel movies so far and much like their respective superhero characters, Iron Man and Spider-Man, RDJ always looks after Holland. While their on-screen chemistry has been emotional throughout the MCU, the duo also hit it off when they first met. Holland once revealed how his first meeting with RDJ went and resulted in the former bagging the role of MCU’s Peter Parker.

Holland’s Spider-Man was introduced in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. In the movie, Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, who kept an eye on Peter Parker, introduced him as a part of his team against Captain America and Bucky Barnes. Since then, not only did Spider-Man become a part of the Avengers, but he also teamed up with the earth’s mightiest in their fight against Thanos.

Tom Holland was a child star and did several gigs as a teenager, but his breakthrough came when he was cast as Spider-Man. But the casting process was not easy as he was grilled for seven months before he bagged the role. During an interview with Variety, the actor revealed that he did six auditions and waited for the results for a long time.

The final step was a screen test with Robert Downey Jr in Atlanta. But, Tom Holland was not the only candidate there and he had to compete with six other actors. However, Holland did not have to worry about the test as he and the Sherlock Holmes star hit it off during their first meeting.

Describing how it went, the Uncharted star said, “It went so well.” “It’s the best audition I’ve ever done, him and I were riffing off each other. We started riffing with each other, and I mean, to sound like a bit of a d**k, I rang my mum afterward and was like, ‘I think I’ve got it.’” Well, Tom Holland did get the part but did not know about it for the next six weeks. The actor did not get a call from Marvel Studios but found out that he got the part via their online announcement.

After Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. In his last MCU outing, he even shared the screen space with the OG Peter Parker, Toby Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

