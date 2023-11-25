“Iron Man” (2008), starring Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, marked the beginning of the MCU that we have grown so fond of. It marked the beginning of the original Avengers ensemble that was spearheaded by Iron Man himself. Up until “Avengers: Endgame,” MCU saw new heights in terms of viewership, pop culture fame, and fandom. However, the post-Endgame era has been questionable for Marvel as the Studios had to bid goodbye to major characters like Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow.

This whole saga made the Studios suffer as there have been multiple releases after “Avengers: Endgame” but only “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has truly been able to somewhat hit previous records. On the TV front, except for “Loki” being able to break records, other shows, even the likes of “Daredevil” were suffering. Therefore, Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, recently announced a reboot for the series.

Now, whether it’s going to be a complete reboot or a partial one is a question that remains to be answered. Let’s figure out the reasons why an MCU reboot could be beneficial for the studios.

The Return of the Original Avengers Ensemble Could be Fruitful

The original Avengers hold a special place in the hearts of many fans. Their return would leverage the nostalgia and emotional connections established over the years — drawing in audiences who have been invested in these characters since the beginning. With a reboot, filmmakers have the freedom to retell these characters’ stories in innovative ways, free from the constraints of the established MCU timeline.

Deadpool Being Incorporated in MCU Gives Show Creators More Headroom for Better Stories

Deadpool’s trademark humor and tendency to break the fourth wall — combined with his “Avengers”-like fanbase is a perfect way to benefit from the reboot. Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool’s interactions with rebooted versions of classic MCU characters could provide fresh and humorous dynamics, offering a new take on established relationships. It doesn’t even have to be a complete reboot — just a partial reboot that later declares which timelines/projects are canon and which are not, which could be a great way forward.

The Multiverse Saga Gives the Perfect Stage to Logically Plant a Reboot

As Kevin Feige has already shown intention to change ways moving forward, the multiverse saga sets the perfect stage to execute the reboot. The concept of the multiverse opens up endless possibilities for alternative realities, allowing for a reboot without disrupting the existing narrative. Using the multiverse to introduce a reboot allows for a more organic transition, as it can be woven into the existing storyline, making the shift more acceptable to the audience.

Marvel Fans Could Use a Fresh Narrative

One of the main reasons why Marvel needs to go down that road is because the franchise is on the decline — they’re constantly losing its fan base. While the Multiverse Saga is set to conclude in “Avengers: Secret Wars,” the movie is yet to premiere in 2027 — a long time for the studios to only lose more money. Plus, Marvel itself has just not been the same for the fans because “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame” was the peak of MCU. In times like this, only a fresh narrative can change the tide.

Marvel vs. DC Crossovers is an Event That Remains to Be Explored

There have been Marvel vs. DC crossovers in comic books — however, the event is yet to be explored in a live-action film/series. One of the most notable instances is the “DC vs. Marvel/Marvel vs. DC” series that was published in 1996. This limited series spanned four issues and featured battles between various characters from both universes, with outcomes partially determined by reader votes. This might be the best time to go down that road — benefitting from the multiverse saga, bringing back the original Avengers ensemble, utilizing Deadpool, and creating a masterpiece that will attract massive audiences.

