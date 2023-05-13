Singer and actor Lady Gaga is always willing to speak about her personal life and spilling juicy details about her s*x life. The award-winning crooner did the same way back in 2011 when she confessed to having a threesome. Yes, the Bad Romance hitmaker in an earlier interview did not shy away from revealing the big secret. Read on to know more.

Lady Gaga had earlier also revealed that she was bis*xual and that she also prefers older men when it comes to dating. On the work front, the songstress is currently filming part 2 in The Joker series called Joker: Folie à Deux also starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead.

Circling back to Lady Gaga’s big confession, as per a report in NME, the singer in a radio interview with Mojo In the Morning said that she has indeed gone for a threesome. However, Gaga refrained from sharing the steamy details. When asked if she ever had a three-way she said “Umm, well, I suppose I have, yes. I don’t want to reveal too much. I just can say the truth.” Lady Gaga though did not share the gender of the participants.

In a different interview in 2013, Lady Gaga again addressed the threesome rumour at the time when she was dating Taylor Kinney. When asked if she would be open to bringing another woman into the bedroom if Kinney asked, Gaga quipped, “That sounds like fun.”

The singer added, “To be fair, he has stuck it out with me for a very long time, through drug habits and all those sorts of things. So he’s a really lovely, amazing person.”

The Grammy-winning crooner further stated, “I’m not the type of person that’s having sex all the time with lots of random people. I don’t do that. I’m in a monogamous relationship, we’re having a good time, we’ve been together awhile…If it were to come up, it comes up.”

