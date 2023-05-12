Singer and actor Lady Gaga is one of the most outspoken public figures in Hollywood. In an interview with a leading magazine way back in 2010, the award-winning crooner opened up about her creative process and how is it related to her v*gina. Gaga at the time said she does not trust anybody and was “perpetually lonely” when it comes to relationships. Scroll down to know more.

Lady Gaga, on the work front, will soon be seen in Joker: Folie à Deux along with Joaquin Pheonix. The film, dubbed as part 2 in The Joker series, will hit the theatres in October 2024.

Speaking of her earlier interview, Lady Gaga told Vanity Fair how her creative process is related to her relationships. The singer admitted, “I don’t really have s*x. I’m quite celibate now. I don’t really get time to meet anyone.” Gaga continued, “I don’t trust anybody. And I don’t know if I ever will. But it’s okay. It’s the trade-off.” The singer then highlighted her superstitions surrounding s*x saying, “I also think I’m afraid of depleting my energy. I have this weird thing that if I sleep with someone they’re going to take my creativity from me through my v*gina.”

In the same interview, Lady Gaga also stated, “I’m lonely when I’m in relationships. It’s my condition as an artist” and that she is “drawn to bad romances.”

The singer shared her low point of using drugs at the time adding, “I was completely mental and had just been through so much. I hit rock bottom, and it was enough to send a person over the edge.”

Lady Gaga further recalled how her mother knew what was happening to her. “She screamed so loud on the other end of the phone, I’ll never forget it. And she said, ‘I’m coming to get you’”, said Gaga. The songstress instead of going to rehab went to stay at her 82-year-old grandmother’s house in West Virginia.

