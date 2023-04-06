So it’s a wrap! Joker: Folie à Deux aka Joker 2 has officially wrapped its shooting, and to celebrate it, the makers have shared two new pictures, each of Harley Quinn and Arthur Fleck, sending their massive fanbase into a frenzy. The fans are going gaga over it, and to be honest, we cannot wait to see what magic they are going to create on screen together.

Netizens are super pumped and took Twitter by storm while pouring their love on the pictures. Keep on scrolling to check out how the fans are reacting to the new images of Joker 2.

After Joker’s massive success, there was quite a lot of buzz that a sequel was coming on its way. Five years after the first film, Joker 2 has finally wrapped its principal photography starring Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka the Clown Prince of Crime and his partner Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga. Ever since the first glimpses of Lady Gaga, fans have been going crazy over it.

Now, the official DC Comics account, along with Todd Philips, have shared two official pictures of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix to celebrate the wrapping of Joker 2 on Twitter and Instagram. In the first slide, we can see Gaga in a gloomy look, while in the other, Joaquin in his Joker avatar. As soon as the pictures went viral, fans across the globe poured out their reactions as they couldn’t wait any longer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)



One claimed, “BEST MOVIE OF 2024.”

Another one wrote, “It’s really about to be FIVE years since JOKER released guys, where does the time go…?”

The third one commented, “We will be seated for #Barbie in July & Joker: Folie à Duex in October 2024 for Lady Gaga performance as Harley Quinn who falls in Mad Love with Joker!”

One of them penned, “OMG! I can’t wait to see this Harley Quinn.”

Another comment read, “You guys better OPEN YOUR PURSE for the oscar campaign.”

Joker 2 or Joker: Folie à Deux which translates into ‘The Madness Of Two’ will focus on Arthur Fleck’s life after what had happened in 2019’s instalment. Even though Arkham Asylum has been introduced in the story, it’s not quite clear whether the makers have kept the original sketch for Harley Quinn’s character or not. Rumours have it that Harley might be a fellow Arkham patient.

Now that the shooting is officially wrapped, within a month or two, the trailer of Joker 2 might be released, even though there’s no announcement on that. However, the musical sequel looks quite promising!

Well, are you excited or are you excited? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

