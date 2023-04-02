While the DCU continues to rise above the shuffle it faced recently and get streamlined, one project running smoothly as it now is in the filming stage is Joker: Folie a Deux, popularly addressed as Joker 2. Starring the Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix and Arthur Fleck and marking Lady Gaga’s debut in the DCU as Harley Quinn, the movie has been in production for a while, and the leaks from the sets have been making fans curious. But the update today has to be the most dramatic.

Directed by Todd Phillips yet again, Joker 2 is one of the most anticipated movies globally. Touted to be a musical, which explains Gaga’s fascinating presence, Folie a Deux will trace Arthur’s stint in Arkham Asylum, where he found Harley Quinn as per the stories. The two are set to bring a dark movie, probably darker than the predecessor, which has an Oscar nod.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest update, Lady Gaga is shooting for Joker: Folie a Deux in full force and is supremely dedicated. But what is more exciting and taking our excitement notches higher is that she ascends the iconic stairs that the clown prince of crime did in that nerve-wracking scene in the 2019 directorial. Read to know everything you should about the same.

Yes, you read that right. As per viral pictures on Twitter, Lady Gaga is now shooting a sequence that involves the iconic stairs that have become synonymous with Joker. The actor is at the location filming a scene that seems like one of the most important scenes. The pictures have her standing on the stairs and also ascending. There’s even a video of her rehearsing the walk.

Lady Gaga filming on the Joker stairs for #JokerFolieADeux pic.twitter.com/MDxJHl4Kv1 — Geek Vibes News (@GeekVibesNews) April 1, 2023

lady gaga filming in the joker stairs… this is cinema pic.twitter.com/g1WlM0NpqR — allure (@allurequinn) April 1, 2023

The photos have caught the fan frenzy, and they cannot wait for Joker: Folie a Deux aka Joker 2, to hit the screens anymore. Last week a video of Lady Gaga singing on movie sets went viral, and before that, her look. Even Joaquin Phoenix was seen shooting for a sequence that involved multiple clown princes of crime. The Todd Phillips directorial is set to release on October 4, 2024.

Must Read: When Robert Pattinson Admitted Masturbating, Pissing In His Pants & Puking While Filming The Lighthouse, “It’s The Most Revolting Thing…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News