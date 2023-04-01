Actors or superstars enjoy a massive fan following throughout the world. The stars take their job seriously and often go to great lengths to give an amazing performances for their audiences. Robert Pattinson also had to go to great lengths for some challenging roles.

The English actor is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood. He is known for starring in both big-budget and independent films. He has put a lot of effort into forging a reputation as a credible actor, distancing himself from his breakout role in the Twilight movies by choosing challenging and controversial material.

Back in 2019, Robert Pattinson revealed that he admitted to masturbating not just in one film but in four films. That’s not it. He also had to throw up and piss in his pants while filming for some sequences in The Lighthouse. Scroll down to know more.

The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers told The Daily Beast that the very first day of shooting set the tone for the film. “On day one, we shot Rob masturbating in the shed. It’s the very first thing we shot — and Rob really, really went for it… And you know, it was inspiring,” he said.

The Lighthouse isn’t the first of Robert Pattinson’s films that have required him to jerk off. As a matter of fact, he has done the deed four times in four different films. “I keep masturbating,” he said. “In the last three or four movies, I’ve got a masturbation scene. I did it in High Life. I did it in Damsel. And The Devil All the Time. I only realized when I did it the fourth time.”

For a few scenes in The Lighthouse, the Batman actor also adopted a method acting approach; his character consumes large amounts of alcohol and thus frequently passes out and even pees himself. “[I was] basically unconscious the whole time. It was crazy,” he told Esquire. “I spent so much time making myself throw up. Pissing my pants. It’s the most revolting thing. I don’t know, maybe it’s really annoying.”

Robert Pattinson also reportedly ate mud off the ground to make himself throw up convincingly. His co-star Willem Dafoe has confirmed that Pattinson even sticks his fingers down his throat to make himself cry on demand.

