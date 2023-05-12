Anthony Mackie is one of the biggest names at the moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he is taking on the mantle of Captain America. While he has been a prominent member of the Avengers, he once took a dig at the ending of the Game of Thrones franchise. During the backlash of GOT’s ending, the eagle-eyed pop culture fans noticed a Star Bucks coffee cup among all the metal goblets of wine, which was heavily trolled all over the internet.

Game of Thrones and Avengers franchise does have a massive fanbase where pop culture enthusiasts never leave a chance to notice a single mistake. The pop culture world was shocked when they noticed a production error during the ending, as a Starbucks coffee cup was seen in the frame. Even the executive producer Bernie Caulfield admitted in an interview about the same.

With all that, Avengers stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan were asked which pop-culture property had a more satisfying conclusion between the MCU epic and HBO’s Game of Thrones during a conversation with MTV News. While taking a dig, he said, “Nobody watched Endgame and said, ‘Man, Did you see that coffee cup?’ You must have missed something if the biggest press about your joint is a coffee cup. But, it was great acting by the coffee cup, I’m smelling Emmys for that coffee.”

The video of the interaction has been going viral, and the Avengers and Game of Thrones fans are debating about the same. Watch the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Superheroaxis (@superheroaxis)

A fan of GOT series said, “Said all that just for Marvel to catch the fattest Ls 3 years in a row.” Another added about the Captain America actor’s reply and commented, “He woke up and chose his routine…I mean violence”

“All that is good but Marvel shows are getting more bashed than last season of GoT,” we can agree to that! Third user added, “Nobody cancelled endgame creators after the finale like they did with GOT”

