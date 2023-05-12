Netflix recently dropped the trailer for a new docu-series called Arnold, which revolves around the life and career of Arnold Schwarzenegger. It’s a three-part series that covers his body-building success, rise as a quintessential action hero in Hollywood and political career as the governor of California. Interestingly, the actor has also talked about his personal life and relationships in the show in detail. The revelation has made many people wonder if the actor would talk about his affair with his hairdresser, Sue Moray, as well.

Arnold has not just been famous for his acting career but also for his affairs and relationships. He was married to Maria Shriver from 1986 to 2021, but rumours of his extramarital affairs never ceased. He had a love child, Joseph Baena, with his housekeeper, Mildred Baena, while he was married. Interestingly, he had an affair with Sue while he was dating Maria. For more details, scroll on.

Sue Moray worked as a popular Hollywood-based hairstylist. As per Mirror.co.uk, she told The Sunday Times that she had an open relationship with Arnold Schwarzenegger around 1977. She said, “When he was in town, he would be committed to me, and I would live with him and go to work from his house.” The rules changed when they were apart as they could date anyone they wished to. “But when he was out of town, we were free to do whatever we wanted and to date anyone else we wanted,” she added.

Apparently, it was a ‘turn-on’ for the former couple, and they continued the relationship for almost four years. In 2003, Sue Moray opened up to Evening Standards and revealed that he began dating Maria Shriver while he was dating her and lied about his feelings constantly. She said, “All he ever said about Maria was that she was ‘just a friend,’ but I didn’t believe him.”

Moray also disclosed that Schwarzenegger stayed with her for one year while dating Maria at the same time. But, they broke up when she learnt that he had received a venereal disease. She was apparently ‘outraged’ and didn’t stay with him post that.

