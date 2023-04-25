Austrian and American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the biggest action stars ever. He made his Hollywood debut with Conan the Barbarian in 1982 and starred in several blockbuster films like the Terminator series, Commando, Total Recall, and many more.

Before venturing into Hollywood and taking the box office by storm, the actor was a bodybuilder and even appeared in a documentary that revolved around the rivalry between Arnold and his fierce competitor Lou Ferrigno for the Mr Olympia title.

In the documentary, Arnold Schwarzenegger discussed the advantages of bodybuilding and the gratification of building a structure that resembles that of God. “The most satisfying feeling you can get in the gym is the pump. It’s as satisfying to me as coming is, as in having s*x with a woman and coming … So can you believe how much I am in heaven?” he said in the documentary.

Bodybuilding was long considered a niche sport, but Schwarzenegger’s Pumping Iron made it more well-known and mainstream. The Terminator actor, while enjoying enormous success in the bodybuilding and entertainment sectors, hasn’t moved far from his beginnings. The actor also credited Joe Weider for his enormous success and praised him for being his former coach.

As reported by The Atlantic, Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up about his appreciation for his late fitness mentor by saying, “He’s one of the reasons I refuse to be called self-made. Joe was a jewel. He treated me like the son he never had, and after sending me my plane ticket, he never stopped giving me advice on business, on bodybuilding, on family, on everything. My life wouldn’t be what it is without Joe.”

Even though Arnold Schwarzenegger eventually drifted away from the world of bodybuilding to acting, he remains an inspiration for the community for his immense contribution to the field.

