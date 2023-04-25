While Hollywood couples continue to make headlines, there can be none who will dominate the mainstream as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez do. The two have been in the headlines for a good couple of years now and more since the two decided to get married last year in two different ceremonies. While that is still fresh in the minds of the people, it seems like everything is not right in their paradise, and the tension and it has to do with JLo launching an alcohol brand.

For the unversed, Ben and Jennifer reconciled 2 decades after they broke up in the mid 2000s. The two have been trying to figure life out together, as per Lopez’s last public statement. But now, if the newest reports are to go by, Affleck is not really happy about his wife launching and endorsing an alcohol brand while he fights to be sober.

The reports now claim that Ben Affleck is really trying hard to be sober now but Jennifer Lopez launching an alcohol brand is exactly what is going against his efforts. Read on to know everything you should about this most worrisome update of the day.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Jennifer Lopez, who recently launched Delola, an alcohol brand, has not just left the netizens furious but also upset Ben Affleck. Mainly, the reason for the fans being upset is the actor being a non-drinker herself and yet promoting alcohol. For Ben, he has been trying hard to sober for a while now and Lopez doing this has only weakened his precision.

A source close to Ben Affleck said, “Ben’s trying hard to stay sober and has difficult days like every recovering alcoholic. He would prefer if booze wasn’t in the house at all.”

However, the two are rock solid this time and will overcome this phase. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

