There have been a lot of rumours around Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber making amends after the whole Justin Bieber drama. The supermodel got married to the Baby singer but Jelena fans till date blame her for being the home wrecker. There also have been reports that JB reached out to his ex-girlfriend after his wife received death threats from her fans. Scroll below for the latest update on the gossip.

A few days back, Selena came to Hailey’s rescue after she was being termed the ‘mean girl’ on the internet. The entire feud took place after the model allegedly shaded Gomez on multiple occasions with the help of BFFs Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The Only Murders In The Building actress schooled fans who sent death threat and clarified that she doesn’t support hate or such bullying behaviour.

There have been reports that Justin Bieber had reached out to Selena Gomez amid the recent online feud. But a pseudonymous Instagram account, DeuxMoi, which publishes celebrity gossip, now rubbished those claims. A user during QnA session asked them, “Radar Online saying Justin is actually the one who wrote to Selena to defend Hailey?”

To this, the famous gossip page responded, “I didn’t hear that. I heard HB (Hailey Bieber) was texting SG (Selena Gomez) a lot.”

For the unversed, a report recently claimed that Justin Bieber begged his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez to portray that they have all made amends. She allegedly put out that story after JB requested her to rescue Hailey Bieber amid death threats. If that’s not enough, the gossip claimed that the Yummy singer is scared of being tagged the ‘most unpopular couple’ in Hollywood amid all the drama.

