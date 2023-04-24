Mexican American actress Salma Hayek is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. She is well known for her performances in films like Frida (2002), Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003), After the Sunset (2004) and Bandidas (2006). She is cited as one of Hollywood’s most powerful and influential Latina actresses

Not just that, Salma is also named one of the world’s most beautiful women by various media outlets. Having said that, she is quite active on social media, giving a peak into her life to her 23.5 Million followers on Instagram. However, her latest post left her followers in a meltdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salma Hayek dropped a few pictures on Instagram wherein she was seen getting out of the ocean and onto a boat at sunset as she showed off her trim waistline and sculpted arms with her hair slicked back. In her caption, the Frida actress said she was getting ‘renewed’ by the salt water.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard actress wrote, “Every time I need to feel renewed, I jump into the ocean” then shared the same note in Spanish. Her hashtag was for ‘Oceanlife.’

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

As Salma Hayek dropped the pictures, several of her followers could not get over how astonishing she looked in a skimpy canary yellow string bikini with ties on the sides. A user wrote, “Gorgeous,” while another wrote, “Thought this was a throwback.” A third user commented, “I’ll be in the shower if anyone needs me,” while another commentator wrote, “I’m a straight woman who has had a crush on you for 20 years. You’re aging in reverse @salmahayek 😍❤️”

A fifth user commented, “U age like fine wine 🍇 😍 also “brown” highlights can be spotted… 🫣😉”

Hayek has fascinated her fans for the past decade with her very youthful looks as she shows off her fit figure in swimwear.

Must Read: ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans Reveals ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title Gave Him A Hard Time, Says “Nobody On The Street…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News