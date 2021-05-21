No one can be as candid and humorous as Ryan Reynolds in entire Hollywood. The star has been with no filter in his interviews over years, and doesn’t even stop him from talking about the times he got hit. And now, he is talking about the time, when the person who slapped him hard was none other than Frida actor Salma Hayek. Who doesn’t want to be slapped by her? But that isn’t the case with Reynolds who can still feel the sharp sting.

If you are confused why, when and where did Salma Hayek slapped Ryan Reynolds; let us kill the curiosity and clear that it isn’t any controversy. If you remember the two together are a part of a film titled Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. The film is now up for a sequel that hits the big screen in 2021. Reynolds is now opening up on working with the iconic actor and below is all you need to know about this fun update of the day. Michael Brice

For the unversed, Salma Hayek was in a special appearance in the 2017 Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. The actor will have a full-fledged role in the sequel, where she plays Sonia. As per the summary, she will save Ryan Reynolds’ Michael Brice from assassins and assign him to find her missing husband. He has to do this without any weapons, since the rules of sabbatical say so.

So, there has to be a lot of hand work involved. And while doing that Ryan Reynolds has now revealed being slapped twice by Salma Hayek and once by Samuel L. Jackson, who is also a part of Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. He says out of both, it was Hayek who did not pull the punches and he can feel the sharp sting till now.

As per We Got This Covered, Ryan Reynolds said, “In Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, I’m slapped in the face twice by Salma Hayek and once by Samuel L. Jackson. For the record, it was Salma who didn’t pull the punches. Not even once. I can still feel the sharp sting of her tiny hand working its way into my soft Hollywood cheekbones. May God have mercy on her soul.”

