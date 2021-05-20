English actor Jeremy Irvine is in talks to play Alan Scott in the series “Green Lantern”.

Scott is one of the higher-profile gay characters of the DC Universe. The fictional superhero, created in 1940, was the first character to bear the name Green Lantern.

When Green Lantern was re-developed in the sixties, the hero, Hal Jordan, made his entry as a test pilot and Scott was re-introduced as a Lantern from a parallel Earth. In the multiverse, he was reimagined as gay.

The upcoming series stars Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner, one of the many Green Lantern(s) expected to appear in the big-budget series from executive producer Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV, reports hollywoodreporter.com. Berlanti, along with Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim, is writing the HBO Max series, with Grahame-Smith as showrunner.

Jeremy Irvine made his film debut in Steven Spielberg’s 2011 release, “War Horse”. The actor played a young Pierce Brosnan in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and was recently seen in the Jason Bourne-inspired spy series “Treadstone”. Are you excited for him in Green Lantern? If not him, who do you think would prove to be a perfect cast for the film? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stick to this space for the news of all the happenings in DC’s world and more.

