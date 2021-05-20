Actress Salma Hayek says she was “shocked” when asked to reprise her starring role of Sonia Kincaid in the upcoming action-comedy “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”, sequel to the 2017 hit “The Hit Man’s Bodyguard”.

The 54-year-old was cast alongside Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman in the sequel.

“Quite frankly, I was shocked. I’ve been in so many movies where we get the call: ‘Oh my God, you’re one of the most liked characters in the film.’ So many times,” Salma said, according to contactmusic.com.

She is happy that director Patrick Hughes listened to what the audience wanted.

“For the first time, there was a director that said, ‘I’m gonna listen to the audience’. But I didn’t trust him. At the beginning, I said, ‘oh, he’s just exaggerating. He’s just being nice’,” she said.

She added: “But then when we started talking about it, he told me the storyline and then I realised, ‘oh, my God, this guy is not for real, but he also wants me involved in the process.'”

Previously, Salma Hayek said she sleeps with her pet owl whenever her husband François-Henri Pinault is away.

The actress adopted the southern white-faced owl named Kering two years ago, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Salma Hayek said: “I gave it (the owl) to my husband as Valentine’s present and named her Kering because that’s the name of his company and their symbol of the owl. And he was like, ‘Well, thank you, but I know this is your own present for yourself.’”

