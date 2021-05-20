Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may be history now, but the couple is still one of the most talked-about in the tinsel town. Their love story was straight out of a fairytale, but their split was quite ugly. Although the singer and the actor have moved on, their fans are still fussing over an incident that appeared to them as if Hemsworth was rude to Cyrus.

Miley and Liam attended the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in 2019 as a couple. This film also starred the actor’s brother Chris Hemsworth as Thor. A video from the event has resurfaced on the internet, leaving the Wrecking Ball singer’s fans upset and angry with the actor.

The video, which is going viral, features Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth posing on the red carpet. While posing for the shutterbugs, Cyrus mimics licking her then-husband, which visibly annoyed him. ‘The Last Song’ actor appears to be saying “Could you behave for once?” slagging off Cyrus. Check out the video below:

Although Miley Cyrus does not create a scene out there, she seemed uncomfortable and continued posing and hugging Liam Hemsworth.

Two years may have passed since this event but now fans are taking Miley’s side and slamming Liam for behaving like this. “My baby’s face when he said that, she’s soo pure and loved him waay too much for nothing,” commented one user.

Another fan tried to be objective and understand both Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. “I see both sides. He said behave which I understand because he doesn’t wanna ruin anything but the way he said it was terrible. She was trynna be herself and he shut it down for no reason,” tweeted the third.

Finally, one fan said they would have signed the divorce papers the next morning. Check out several fan tweets below.

imagine a man telling u to behave,,,,, yeah id have signed those divorce papers the very next morning https://t.co/Bdrb0WWAFO — cay (@koralinadean) May 17, 2021

My baby’s face when he said that, she’s soo pure and loved him waay too much for nothing 🥺💜 — . (@spacedudeinboot) May 17, 2021

I see both sides. He said behave which I understand because he doesn't wanna ruin anything but the way he said it was terrible. She was trynna be herself and he shut it down for no reason. — DONNY T (@JoshThaKid16) May 18, 2021

What do you think about Liam Hemsworth’s reaction to Miley Cyrus in this video? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

