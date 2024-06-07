Almost everyone who watched Peaky Blinders fell in love with Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Thomas Shelby, finding it hard to imagine anyone else in the role. However, did you know that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight initially wanted Jason Statham to play Thomas Shelby instead of Cillian Murphy?

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight met both Cillian Murphy and Jason Statham in Los Angeles to discuss the role of Thomas Shelby. Initially, Knight opted for Jason Statham, explaining to Esquire that one of the reasons was because, physically, Statham commanded the room. In contrast, Murphy, when met in person, did not immediately embody the character of Thomas Shelby. Knight admitted to Esquire that he was initially too short-sighted to see beyond this. However, a last-minute text message from Murphy provided the clarification Knight needed, ultimately leading to the decision to cast Murphy in the role, a choice that proved to be the right one.

Cillian Murphy sent Steven Knight a text saying, “Remember, I’m an actor.” This message highlighted Murphy’s ability to transform himself for a role. Knight acknowledged that this was a crucial point, as Murphy is capable of becoming a completely different person when he steps into character.

What’s Next for the Iconic Peaky Blinders Franchise?

Netflix has confirmed that a Peaky Blinders film is in the works. On Tuesday, June 5th, 2024, the streaming platform made this announcement via a post on X, accompanied by a photograph of the script. Cillian Murphy is confirmed to reprise his role as Thomas Shelby.

Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix. “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for… pic.twitter.com/eBSYnKqGpA — Netflix (@netflix) June 4, 2024

Upcoming Movies of Jason Statham

“Levon’s Trade,” slated for release in 2025, follows the journey of Levon Cade, portrayed by the iconic Jason Statham, who has left his previous career to focus on construction and parenthood. However, when his boss’s daughter, Jenny, disappears, Cade is compelled to revisit his past expertise in the clandestine realm of counter-terrorism. Helmed by director David Ayer and scripted by Chuck Dixon and Sylvester Stallone, the film boasts a stellar cast including David Harbour, and Emmett J Scanlan.

Upcoming Movies of Cillian Murphy

Catch Cillian Murphy in “28 Years Later,” hitting screens in 2025. The storyline is under wraps for now, but it’s the third flick in the “28 Days Later” series. Directed by Danny Boyle, it’s a follow-up to both “28 Days Later” (2002) and “28 Weeks Later” (2007). This movie has been stuck in development since 2007.

