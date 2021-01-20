The shooting of the much-acclaimed BBC TV series Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 started recently as the makers shared bits about its fans on social media. A picture of Cillian Murphy aka Thomas Shelby getting his hair trimmed was shared on Twitter and it left the fans excited. However, it was also mentioned at the same time that this will be the final season of the show.

The creator Steven Knight had said that while the show will come to an end with season 6, it will continue in another form.

Now there’s an update about that. According to Deadline, season 6 of Peaky Blinders will be followed by a movie. Yes, that’s true! Steven Knight himself has been quoted as saying, “COVID changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen.”

As Peaky Blinders Season 6 went on floors recently, Steven Knight said in an official statement, “Peaky is back and with a bang”.

“After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form,” he added.

Caryn Mandabach (executive producer) confirmed the announcement with this message to the fans: “Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

