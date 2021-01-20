Nothing can make us forget that the revolutionary superhero Black Panther was once played by the late Chadwick Boseman. The man deserves accolades for embodying the first black superhero and deserves a tribute in every true sense. And seems like even the makers understand and respect that too. While the reports of his presence in the sequel keep making news time and again, the latest update is about the tribute that Marvel is planning in order to bid adieu to King T’Challa. Read on to know more about the same.

Chadwick Boseman who played the superhero in Marvel’s hit film breathed his last after battling with a life-threatening disease for years. The actor was also reprised to play the hero in Black Panther 2 too, but destiny had some tragic plans. While on that, the studio has been chalking out a special plan for a long time now to give Boseman a royal tribute that he completely deserves.

As per a report in We Got This Covered now Marvel Bosses are now planning a tribute for Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther 2. The tribute will reportedly be featured at the starting of the film. Boseman will be seen in the BP costume for a short presence and the tribute/farewell will unfold. The source said, “We’re told that currently, the film’s opening will feature Chadwick’s Black Panther character in costume, for a short, respectful tribute, and send off to the character.”

Meanwhile, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has already announced that they will not recreate Chadwick Boseman through CGI or recast him ever. He said, “So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda. Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story.”

Kevin Feige added, “We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick Boseman and we’re not recasting T’Challa. Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well.”

