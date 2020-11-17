Back in August, we lost a wonderful human being and actor in the form of Chadwick Boseman. Since then, several stories of him hiding his colon cancer and going through pain while filming have surfaced. Clearly, his void is not possible to be filled and Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso spoke in detail about the same in regards with Black Panther 2.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Black Panther 2 is in the pre-production stage and Boseman’s death has severely affected the project. But speaking on completing the film, Alonso is ready for some script changes and has refuted to use digital double to complete the sequel.

Advertisement

While talking to the Argentine newspaper Clarín, Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso said, “No. There’s only one Chadwick Boseman, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honour this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest.”

“Chadwick Boseman wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the five years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history,” she added.

Victoria Alonso also said, “I know that sometimes in productions, two or three months goes by and we say that too much time has passed. But it’s not too much time. We have to really think about what we’re going to do next and how. And decide how we’re going to honour the franchise.”

Initially, Black Panther 2 was supposed to go on floors in early 2021. But now, it’s likely that the film will see a delay due to major script changes.

Meanwhile, we all know that Boseman’s Black Panther was a Marvel film and DC has been their biggest rival from day one. Yet DC just recently paid the most beautiful and royal tribute to the king of Wakanda.

DC took to their Twitter and wrote, “To a hero who transcends universes. Wakanda Forever. Rest in Power Chadwick.”

Must Read: Taylor Swift’s Master Recordings Sold For $300 Million By Scooter Braun Without Her Knowledge!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube