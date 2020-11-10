When the Avengers: Endgame set every box-office record on fire back in 2019, a video game in a similar zone made sense. Crystal Dynamics made it possible with the Marvel’s Avengers, but apparently, it’s been a massive loss-maker for the gaming company.

It’s not a minimal loss which could be rolled over with their next game; it’s a $50 Million loss. For the Indian gaming fans, this amount roughly calculates to 370 crores worth of loss.

The game was made available for the fans on 4th September this year. Gamer website Eurogamer in a brilliant move went through the financial report (July to September) of Crystal Dynamics to reach this number. When compared with the similar period of 2019-20, the company is currently burdened with a $47.46 million loss.

Also, another factor for indicating the loss is that there’s no mention of how many copies of Marvel’s Avengers were sold. When a game does good, the makers boast the same by spreading out the number of copies sold.

A game analyst hailing from Tokyo, David Gibson took to his Twitter account and informed, “Square Enix – reported Yen 6.5bn loss for HD Games driven by Marvel Avengers, would not say how many sold but that volumes were 60% of plan. Implies game cost over $100m to make but only sold 3m or so. Ouch.”

Also adding, “Marvel Avengers – it looks like the total cost of the game is closer to $170m-$190m given they only expenses 70% of the cost in the qtr plus marketing costs. Why someone didn’t say stop post, the multiplayer beta will remain a mystery. Square are adamant they can make a recovery ….”

What do you Marvel gaming fans think of this? Have you tried Marvel’s Avengers yet? If yes, is it that bad? If no, are you still planning to try it?

