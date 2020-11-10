Advertisement

Don’t we all agree that the Kardi-Jenner sisters are perfect from head to toe! Be it their hair, be it their makeup or the way they dress up, everything just screams perfection. And they are all experts when it comes to marketing their new cosmetics. Kylie Jenner has managed to make millions of jaws drop after her latest promo photo popped on Instagram.

Kylie’s new rose bath collection and holiday advent calendar are dropping on Nov. 12. The diva is busy shooting for the promo. Grab your seats as the beauty mogul is going to take all your breaths away with her latest promo shoot picture.

Kylie Jenner put out a super s*xy promo photo to get fans ready for it. The 23-year-old looked like an old-school Hollywood glamour queen in a photo while wearing a pale pink, body-hugging corset. Check out the picture below:

Kylie Jenner is sitting up in a bathtub filled with pink rose petals, with one of her legs bent up above the layer o flowers. She gave the camera a super s*ltry expression, as she held one of her perfectly manicured hand across her chest. Her dark brunette hair came just below her shoulders and featured old-school 1940s inspired waves.

The entire picture gives a pink feel. The petals and her bodysuit flattered her tiny waist. Several of her new products are featured around the rim of the tub. Tall, thin candles were lit behind the cosmetics mogul, while a smaller rose bath candle burned next to her.

Fans gushed in the comments about how stunning Kylie Jenner looked in the photo. User @mayababbyy wrote, “LITERAL GODDESS” while @miss.toottaaaa told Ky, “You look gorgeous.” @myriskelashes marvelled, “OH MY GAWD. This photo too. Wow @kyliejenner,” while @edits_13xx observed, “Omg Kylie looks amazing.”

Kylie showed off her new rose bath collection products via her Instagram stories on Nov. 9, saying how she wanted to bring fans some wonderful new self-care products just in time for the 2020 holidays. Her collection includes a bottle of rose bubble bath with vitamins and floral extracts, a rose body scrub, Kylie’s first-ever bath salts in rose scents, as well as two candles with the scents of Tahitian vanilla and coconut in one, and a well as gardenia garden candle.

Doesn’t this sound exciting? We cannot wait for the products to launch already! What about you?

