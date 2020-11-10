Ken Spears, One Of The Scooby-Doo Creators, Breathes His Last At 82

Just like Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo has been one of the most celebrated animated characters. Without its mention, the life of the 90s kids would be incomplete. Unfortunately, there’s one sad piece of news for all fans as its co-creator, Ken Spears has passed away.

Ken had been one of the two creators of Scooby-Doo animated franchise. The franchise comprised of several series running from 1969 onwards. He along with Joe Ruby have been the makers of the iconic series, Scooby-Doo, Where Are you!

Ken Spears breathed his last on Friday and he was 82 years old. He suffered complications from Lewy body dementia as per the report in The Hollywood Reporter. Sadly, in a period of fewer than three months, Joe Ruby too had lost his life. He died on 26th August 2020. The duo had also created characters like Dynomutt, Dog Wonder and Jabberjaw. Truly, a big loss in the animation world!

Ken Spears is survived by his sons- Kevin and Chris, siblings- Victor, Steven, Sharon and Sue Ellen, grandchildren- Kayla, Mac, Courtney, Ryan and Megan and great-grandchildren- Kash, Avery and Addison.

May Ken’s soul rest of peace!

While speaking to Variety, Ken’s son, Kevin told, “Ken will forever be remembered for his wit, his story-telling, his loyalty to family, and his strong work ethic. Ken has not only made a lasting impression on his family, but he has touched the lives of many as co-creator of ‘Scooby-Doo.’ Ken has been a role model for us throughout his life and he will continue to live on in our hearts.”

Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, said in a statement, “Warner Bros. Animation is saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Spears and we send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones. He was a true innovator in the industry whose gifts of humour and storytelling continue to delight audiences. You cannot find a screen in the world that has not played a version of Scooby-Doo. We continue to be inspired by his work at Warner Bros. Animation and are honoured to carry on the legacy of his beloved characters.”

