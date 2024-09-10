Who would’ve thought Scooby-Doo almost got slapped with an R rating? Yep, the 2002 live-action flick had a completely different vibe, thanks to some wild deleted scenes that didn’t quite scream “family fun.” James Gunn’s original script had some major edge, featuring risqué moments that could’ve taken Scooby-Doo from Saturday morning cartoon territory to late-night shocker.

One of the biggest bombs? A kiss between Daphne and Velma that was axed in post-production. Talk about a plot twist. The film also toyed with Fred’s sexuality in ways that would’ve seriously flipped the narrative. Throw in some spicy moments between Fred and Daphne—like that scene where Fred tries to “comfort” a supposedly scared Daphne—and suddenly, this isn’t your childhood Scooby-Doo anymore. Daphne’s cheeky line about faking it? Yeah, that didn’t exactly scream “G-rated,” so it hit the cutting room floor.

The original version of Scooby-Doo was more of a satirical romp than a goofy mystery adventure. Gunn and director Raja Gosnell apparently had no intention of playing it safe. The film leaned hard into the darker side of things, with scary demons and a biting back-and-forth between characters that didn’t make the final family-friendly cut. Matthew Lillard, who plays the iconic Shaggy, even mentioned in a Reddit AMA that the original demons were downright terrifying and had to be softened for the younger crowd.

Over the years, the mysterious R-rated cut became legendary. Fans speculated about what was left behind, and it wasn’t until 2017 that Gunn himself confirmed that the R-rated version really existed. He didn’t spill all the details back then, but fast forward to a 2022 YouTube interview with editor Kent Beyda, and we finally got some juicy inside scoop. Beyda, who worked on both Scooby-Doo movies, revealed eight major scenes that were too risqué for a family film—including that infamous kiss and a whole lot of edgy humor.

So, while we’re still waiting for the full “Gosnell cut” to surface, one thing’s clear: Scooby-Doo almost got a very different ending—and rating. Maybe it’s best that our favorite gang stayed (mostly) PG, but it’s hard not to wonder what could have been.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @scoobtoob16

Scooby-Doo Returns to the Small Screen: Netflix Gets the Scoop on Live-Action Reboot

Scooby-Doo’s going live again, but this time, he’s heading straight to Netflix! That’s right, the streaming giant’s about to bring our favorite mystery-solving pup back in a new one-hour drama series.

Forget the big screen—this show’s set to vibe with the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon. Details are under wraps, but we know Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, the brains behind Venom and the Jumanji reboots, are writing and exec-producing.

So, get ready for some fresh, live-action Scooby-Doo action right on Netflix. It’s gonna be a wild ride!

Must Read: Scooby-Doo’s ‘Steamy’ Kiss Between Daphne & Velma Was Removed From The Film, Reveals Sarah Michelle Gellar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News