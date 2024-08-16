Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (Worldwide): Claws Past Joker To Reign As The Highest-Grossing R-Rated Film Of All Time!

After passing the massive $1 billion milestone worldwide, Deadpool and Wolverine smashed another record, proving there’s no slowing down this beast at the box office. Ahead of its fourth weekend of release, Deadpool and Wolverine surpassed the 2019 hit Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

Since its release on July 26, 2024, the superhero blockbuster has broken multiple records, including becoming the top-grossing R-rated movie in domestic box office history.

The MCU struggled before the film’s release following a string of flops, including Eternals and The Marvels, which grossly underperformed at the box office. However, Deadpool and Wolverine became the winning ticket the studio desperately needed to restore their faith in the franchise, which was staring into the abyss of obscurity for a brief minute.

Deadpool and Wolverine broke the opening weekend record for R-rated films and surpassed 2004’s The Passion of the Christ’s $370.7 million domestic take to become the top-grossing R-rated movie in domestic box office history in its second weekend.

According to Forbes, by Thursday, Deadpool and Wolverine will have achieved the feat globally after overtaking Joker’s $1.079 billion worldwide gross to become the top R-rated movie in the world.

According to the official records, Deadpool and Wolverine, which has grossed $1.048 billion globally, is still a few bucks short but will soon forge ahead of Joker.

However, according to Forbes, factoring the additional revenue from Asian markets on Thursday (which is yet to reflect in the box office scoreboard) at the time of writing this article, the superhero tag team has already toppled Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Is Rachel Leviss Returning To Reality TV After Scandoval? Know What The Star Has To Say

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News