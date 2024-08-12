Is Rachel Leviss Returning To Reality TV After Scandoval? Know What The Star Has To Say

Following the highly publicized cheating scandal involving Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, who cheated on his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss, things have been rocky for the reality star.

The 29-year-old Leviss left the reality show after that season for her own mental health and has been opening up about her side of the story on her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue. While she is also in the midst of a lawsuit against Madix and Sandoval, she recently reflected on her return to Vanderpump Rules.

In an interview with US Weekly, Ariana Madix responded to the question of whether she would return to the reality TV show, saying, “It would take all-expenses-paid therapy. I would need a therapist on call and therapy sessions after every single filming session! I just don’t know if I see a path forward because it’s not a healthy dynamic. I’m trying to protect my mental health, and I’m trying to live an authentic life.”

She further expressed how she is better off without the people on the show and the show itself, adding, “So, in a way, I actually don’t need the show, and I’m healthier without it. There are other ways that I can pursue my soul’s purpose in life without the show. That was like a full-circle chapter, and it’s complete. I don’t see myself returning because there wouldn’t be anything positive coming from that.”

Although Rachel Leviss can’t seem to stop talking about the show, she told the outlet that if she returns to television, she’ll probably do some kind of competition show. Leviss admitted, “I could see myself doing a competition show. I think that’s the extent of it. There’s something with anonymity and privacy that you don’t really appreciate until you lose that privacy. We can reassess in a few years and see what the next projects are.”

