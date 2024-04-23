The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is currently airing on Bravo, and there is still some time before the finale episode. Last year, viewers faced a nail-biting situation with the Scandoval fiasco involving her exes, Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss. Recently, Ariana revealed whether she would return in Season 12 or not while promoting her book ‘Single AF Cocktails.’ Keep scrolling to get the deets.

For those who are a little behind on what happened last season- Tom cheating on Ariana with Rachel came out, creating a hot mess. The current season opens by showcasing the Scandoval’s outcome and what happened or is happening after Ariana and Tom broke up. A few days back, Tom was in tears after Rachel revealed not being in love with him while they were together. It allegedly made him feel used.

Ariana Madix is an American TV personality best known for the Vanderpump Rules series and is also an actress, model, and author. On Sunday, she attended the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles to promote her book Single AF Cocktails. At the event, she met with the question of her return in the next Season, i.e., the 12th Season.

As per People’s report, Ariana Madix said, “Our show has always thrived; it’s always at its best when it is at its most authentic and its most real, and I have to be able to show up and be real and be authentic in order for it to make sense for me.”

The Vanderpump Rules star added, “So that’s the question I would be asking myself going into it.” Ariana and Tom Sandoval had been together for almost a decade when she found out about him cheating on her with Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss for months.

As per reports, Ariana Madix refused to shoot scenes from the Vanderpump Rules season 11 with Tom Sandoval. The season finale is slated to take place in June, while Season 12 is expected to premiere in 2025. Things are yet to be confirmed.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

