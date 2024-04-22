Heidi Klum, the German-American model, is also an exceptional reality TV host and judge. She has been on America’s Got Talent for a long time, and that stint has brought in a hefty paycheck over the years as well. She graced the stage of the popular American talent show with Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi.

Heidi was the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel, and after a great modeling career, she transitioned to TV show hosting and a judge. One of her most successful works as a host was the reality show Project Runway, for which the German beauty won an Emmy in the Oustanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program category. She shared the Emmy with co-host Tim Gunn.

Heidi Klum has also appeared in movies and TV shows, for example, The Devil Wears Prada, Ocean’s 8, and Ella Enchanted. As for TV shows, she made guest appearances in Sex and the City, How I Met Your Mother, Desperate Housewives, and Parks and Recreation. She is one of the world’s top models who is currently receiving all the love as one of the judges on America’s Got Talent.

Heidi Klum has been on America’s Got Talent from Seasons 8 through 13. She took a break in Season 14, then returned for the 15th season again, and has been there since then. As per Hello Magazine’s report, the German model earns a decent $3 million per season and has earned $30 million already sans the upcoming season 19.

In comparison, her fellow judge, Sofia Vergara, takes home $10 million per season, around 233% more than her.

Heidi Klum and others are set to return soon with America’s Got Talent Season 19. It is expected to premiere this summer.

