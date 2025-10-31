‘Tis the season to get spooky and creative with fashion as Halloween is here! Many celebrities are probably finalizing the last touches and arrangements for this year’s look, but before that, let’s take a look at the celeb couples who nailed the Halloween theme costumes in the past. The list will include names such as Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, and others. Scroll ahead to check the throwback power couple Halloween looks.

1. Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber as Pebbles & Bam Bam

Although Hailey and Justin’s Halloween costume last year was iconic as they appeared with their baby, their 2023 Halloween costume will always be the best one. While Hailey Bieber channeled Pebbles Flintstone, Justin Bieber donned the Bam Bam character.

Hailey and Justin attend a Halloween party in LA. pic.twitter.com/sbvmid2iDp — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits2) October 29, 2023

2. Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse as Christine & Eric

The wedded couple never misses a chance to make a good impression. Last year, the model and her husband donned the characters Christine and Eric from The Phantom of the Opera. While both of them looked amazing, it was Barbara, wearing her wedding dress, that caught our attention.

📸 | Barbara Palvin Sprouse as Christine Daaé and Dylan Sprouse as Erik (Phantom of The Opera) for Halloween. © Tobi Henney pic.twitter.com/iMNDabuG1B — Barbara Palvin Access (@palvinaccess) October 27, 2024

3. Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz as Peacock & Egg

Heidi Klum should be honoured as the queen of unique Halloween outfits. In 2023, she made an appearance as a giant peacock while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, came as an egg. Yes, can you believe it?

yes Heidi Klum's peacock Halloween look was amazing but Tom Kaulitz being a peacock egg is taking mE OUTTTT pic.twitter.com/6JcDGgkZlu — julie gourinchas 🇵🇸 (@literaryfey) November 1, 2023

4. Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly as Gogo Yubari & Bride

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were still very much in love in 2023, and for Halloween, they dressed up as Kill Bill characters. While Fox donned the Gogo Yubari character, MGK stunned everyone by channeling the Bride character done by Uma Thurman. They looked crazily good.

Halloween szn: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox! ⚔️🔥 pic.twitter.com/ESegjBcTZT — mgk updates ⚡️ (@mgk_usa) October 28, 2023

5. Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco as Alice In Wonderland & Mad Hatter

In 2024, Selena and Benny served Halloween couple goals where Selena Gomez wore a pretty Alice in Wonderland costume and Benny Blanco donned the Mad Hatter avatar. It was iconic. Can’t wait for this year’s look as it will be their first Halloween after marriage.

Selena Gomez e Benny Blanco para o Halloween. 🎃🤍 pic.twitter.com/wJfVbsx25Z — Updates Selena Brasil (@updateselenas) October 27, 2024

