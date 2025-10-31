Once a night for cat ears and toy horns, Halloween has shifted into a high-profile superstar spectacle. October 31 now serves as a planned showcase, with stylists preparing staged reveals. Audiences wait for feeds that feature looks designed to spark memes.

Now, celebrities strive to embody characters, leaning on nostalgia. It is added with pop references plus striking visuals. Some choices are eerie, while others are meta. However, the common objective is to achieve visibility across platforms. Here are five celebrity Halloween looks that have drawn major online engagement to date.

1 – Cardi B as Marge Simpson

In 2022, Cardi B posted Instagram photos, becoming a sexy Marge Simpson. She painted her body yellow, towering blue beehive, and a revealing Thierry Mugler dress. The post also included an illustration that echoed the same concept. However, it later became an issue.

Following this, the IG carousel was soon vacated after Italian pop artist AleXsandro Palombo asserted that the notion copied his 2013 “Marge Simpson Style Icon” series. He accused Cardi B’s team of using his work without consent. In January 2023, Meta removed Palombo’s illustration from the rapper’s post.

Cardi B dresses up as Marge Simpson for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/I01TTCyYDx — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2022

2 – Lizzo’s Triple Costume Blowout

On Halloween 2021, Lizzo transformed into Grogu, complete with mint face paint, prosthetic ears, and large styling, at Spotify’s Ghost Town party in West Hollywood. The four-time Grammy winner also stunned the crowd with a short performance of Truth Hurts. She even roamed L.A. in costume while posting playful night-out snaps afterward.

Next, she flipped into the Squid Game’s “Red Light, Green Light” doll wearing a stiff dress. Finally, she shifted into Dorothea from Bebe’s Kids, rendered in a loud ’90s color palette. The quick exchanges sent the clips across feeds, sparking broad sharing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

3 – Ed Sheeran as the AI-Generated Meme Monkey Costume

In 2024, Ed Sheeran shared an Instagram photo depicting him clad in a monkey outfit. He was crouched on a table on all fours while displaying a picture on his phone. The vocalist captioned the post, “Haters will say it’s AI.” Sheeran also added the tags #halloweenbruv and #feltcutemightdeletelater alongside. It was a spoof built from an earlier snapshot of a child in a monkey costume using an iPad at an Apple retail table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

4 – Halsey as Emily from Corpse Bride

Tim Burton would also endorse it after Halsey conjured Emily from Corpse Bride down to the slightest deet. The hair was sculpted, the eyes enlarged with shadow and liner, and that blue contour carved cheekbones into a doll-like silhouette. Notably, celebrities usually book marathon glam sessions with professional makeup artists to showcase their looks on Halloween. However, Halsey posted on Twitter, writing that she created this show-stopping makeup entirely by herself.

On this day 5 years ago, October 29th 2020, Halsey dresses up as Corpse Bride for Halloween. “It takes my breath away! Well it would if I had any…” pic.twitter.com/GQ3RRwbnr1 — Throwback Halsey (@throwbackhals) October 29, 2025

