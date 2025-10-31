Halloween is just upon us, and as you might be planning for your costume, our favorite Hollywood celebs are probably getting into the mood for it too. Every year, we get to see something different, something gloomy, and something definitely unique. Be it Heidi Klum dressed as a worm or Kylie Jenner donning the Bride of Frankenstein outfit or Adele channeling Morticia Addams, it’s everything that we look forward to. So, before we get the new looks of this year, let’s revisit the boldest Hollywood Halloween looks of all time.

1. Heidi Klum as Worm

Halloween is not complete without Heidi Klum‘s appearance in weird costumes. In 2022, she came wearing a worm outfit, leaving everyone in shock. She was unrecognizable but turned heads with her out-of-this-world attire.

Heidi Klum wore a worm costume for Halloween 2022. pic.twitter.com/7QgAoM8jsb — Modern History 𝕏 (@modernhistory) October 27, 2025

2. Kim Kardashian as Mytique

Kim Kardashian is known for serving lewks like no other. The actress-cum-entrepreneur flaunted her figure in the blue-painted Mystique costume from the X-Men franchise for Halloween. She even went with the sleek hair look.

3. Beyonce as Black Barbie

For Halloween, Beyoncé chose to serve looks as a Barbie. She wore a black and white striped swimsuit, donned the life-size Barbie look, and paid homage to Mattel’s first-ever Barbie.

Beyoncé as Black Barbie for Halloween (2016) pic.twitter.com/1EEJvBdh8f — Beyoncé Looks (@KnowlesLooks) October 31, 2021



4. Kylie Jenner as Bride of Frankenstein

In 2022, Kylie Jenner went as the Bride of Frankenstein. Kylie gave the wedding wear a chic twist, turning heads with her Halloween look. Her outfit was from Jean Paul Gaultier’s archive collection.

safe to say Kylie Jenner’s “bride of Frankenstein” custom-made JPG costume won Halloween ‘23 pic.twitter.com/KlJhsmhavB — amourr 𑁤 (@TheBlackGlinda) October 31, 2022

5. Kendall Jenner as Jessie

Kendall Jenner got ready as Jessie from Tom Story for Halloween 2022, but with a sultry twist. She wore ripped jeans and a small bralette and paired it up with the iconic hat.

Kendall Jenner as Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween (2022) pic.twitter.com/fG99ONXhBX — Rogue Fashion (@rogue) September 19, 2025

6. Harry Styles as Dorothy

Well, no one can come close to creating unique fashion looks if Harry Styles is on the list. For Halloween 2021, he chose to become Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, and he nailed it. He even adorned himself with the bow and heel pumps.

first look at Dorothy who will be played by Harry Styles in ‘Wicked: For Good’ pic.twitter.com/xWNOhlspqq — َ (@nasallite) October 20, 2025

7. Cardi B as Morticia Addams

Many celebs have donned the character Morticia Addams from the Addams Family adaptations, including Adele, but Cardi B’s version in 2021 was the hottest to date. She slayed the look in a lacy corset and bright red lips – absolute Halloween perfection.

cardi b as morticia addams was sickening pic.twitter.com/52iVnEhABO — ໊ (@cardibnet) October 27, 2025

Well, all of these celebs and others have often made headlines for their Halloween looks. From Hailey Bieber to the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, everyone puts in extra effort and goes the extra mile to add all the jazz on this day. Now, we are all waiting for this year’s looks.

