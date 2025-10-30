Every Halloween, celebrities go all out with their costumes, and some of their best looks are straight out of the movies. From classic Hollywood icons to modern blockbusters, these stars have reimagined famous film characters in stylish, creative, and unforgettable ways. Whether you’re planning a glamorous party look or a last-minute costume, here are some movie-inspired celebrity outfits you can copy this year to make a statement of your own.

1. Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum as Rosemary & Her Baby from Rosemary’s Baby

Back in 2023, Hollywood stars Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum dressed up as characters inspired by Roman Polanski’s cult 1968 psychological horror movie, Rosemary’s Baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Grissom (@james_grissom)

2. Sophie Turner as Trinity from The Matrix

Sophie Turner, well known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, impressed everyone by dressing up as Trinity, a pivotal character played by Carrie-Anne Moss in the Wachowskis’ iconic sci-fi film The Matrix.

Sophie Turner as Trinity from The Matrix for Halloween, 2024 pic.twitter.com/gNg7YVewC3 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) October 30, 2024

3. Irina Shayk as Lara Croft

Popular Russian model Irina Shayk took on the look of the main character in the video game Tomb Raider. In films, Angelina Jolie played Lara Croft in the 2001 and 2003 movies and Alicia Vikander in the 2018 reboot.

irina shayk as lara croft for halloween, 2024. pic.twitter.com/wXdl07NxxP — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) October 21, 2025

4. Mariah Carey as Jessica Rabbit

The stylish singer-actress once recreated the look of Jessica Rabbit, a character from Robert Zemeckis’ fantasy film Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Mariah Carey dresses up as Jessica Rabbit for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/SZ5Ss2qGpz — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2023

5. JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy

The multi-talented performer impressed everyone by dressing up as Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter film series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

6. Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum as E.T.

The duo recreated the look of the adorable alien from Steven Spielberg’s iconic film, E.T., and it remains one of the best Halloween looks ever. This look works best for large events, particularly with the assistance of professional costume designers. (via justjared IG)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

7. Joe Jonas as Derek Zoolander

The dashing Jonas Brothers star once dressed up as the fictional fashion model Derek Zoolander, who Ben Stiller played in the 2001 comedy Zoolander.

joe jonas as derek zoolander at halloween party, 2014. pic.twitter.com/S9ZP9In5v7 — joe jonas archive (@joejonasarchive) June 3, 2021

8. Harry Styles as Elton John

A few years ago, the Don’t Worry Darling actor Harry Styles recreated legendary British singer Elton John’s iconic 1970s concert look.

Harry Styles, 2018 / Elton John, 1975 pic.twitter.com/AoYVD084Kn — best of harry. (@theharrylibrary) October 27, 2018

9. Joe Keery as Harry Potter

The Stranger Things actor Joe Keery channeled Harry Potter, the character made famous by Daniel Radcliffe, and the resemblance is uncanny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe keery ♡ (@joe_kerry_lover)

10. Cindy Crawford as Marilyn Monroe

Back in the 1990s, Cindy Crawford, the popular supermodel of the 80s and 90s era, transformed into the iconic American actress Marilyn Monroe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 90s Classy (@90ssclassy)

