Across the United States of America, some of the oldest and most beautiful buildings are famous not only for their architecture, but also for the spine-chilling ghost stories associated with them. These historic mansions have stood for generations, and many believe the spirits of their past residents still reside within some of these buildings.

From mysterious sounds to hair-raising legends, here are some of the spookiest haunted mansions in America! However, before you delve into the spooky lore, please note that while these tales have fascinated visitors for decades, no substantial evidence has been found to verify the paranormal claims, with the stories staying rooted in folklore and local legend.

5. Winchester Mystery House – San Jose, California

The Victorian-style mansion was built by Sarah Winchester. Located in San Jose, California, this mysterious 160-room mansion is renowned for its distinctive architecture, featuring doors that open into walls and staircases that lead to nowhere. After Sarah Winchester died in 1922, the mansion was opened to the public for tours the following year. Since then, this eerie and maze-like house has continued to fascinate and unsettle visitors from around the world.

Went on a great tour of the Winchester Mystery House in San jose today🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FT2LP9TDug — Daryl Evans (@DarylEvans15) October 28, 2025

4. Myrtles Plantation – St. Francisville, Louisiana

Built in 1796 by lawyer David Bradford, the Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana, is often called one of the most haunted homes in America. The most famous legend tied to the mansion is about an enslaved woman named Chloe. According to local folklore, she was punished for eavesdropping and later baked a poisoned cake that led to the deaths of several family members. Later, she was said to have been hanged. Many visitors claim to have seen the spirits of Mrs. Woodruff and her daughters in a mirror inside the house. Although there’s no historical evidence confirming this tale, it remains one of the most enduring ghost stories.

Chloe Heard Too Much At The Myrtles Plantation: Located in St. Francisville, Louisiana, the Myrtles Plantation was once home to many slaves, one of whom is believed to have been named Chloe. Chloe was the mistress of the then-master of the plantation,#Ghosts pic.twitter.com/Zyv2GLlymT — Red Maple (@RedMapleExLT) April 1, 2019

3. LaLaurie Mansion – New Orleans, Louisiana

The LaLaurie Mansion, located in New Orleans, Louisiana, was once the home of wealthy socialite Madame Delphine LaLaurie, who was reportedly infamous for her cruel treatment of enslaved people. According to local legends, many believe that the tortured souls of those victims are responsible for the paranormal activity reported in the mansion.

LaLaurie Mansion – #NewOrleans, Louisiana

New Orleans is one of the most haunted cities in the world, and a visit to LaLaurie Mansion in the French Quarter simply oozes scary. pic.twitter.com/PpEsdSTW3f — Tyler (@TylerDemos84) January 8, 2021

2. Lemp Mansion – St. Louis, Missouri

Located in Benton Park, St. Louis, Missouri, the historical house was originally built in the early 1860s. It was once home to the wealthy Lemp family, who built a brewing company in the 19th century. Multiple tragic suicides reportedly took place inside the mansion. Many visitors and paranormal investigators believe that the spirits of the Lemp family still haunt the house, making it one of the most famous haunted mansions in America.

Lemp Mansion, St. Louis, Missouri 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GqO5GOnuDf — Jack Stewart Chamberlain (@JackStewartCham) June 26, 2020

1. Morris–Jumel Mansion – New York City, New York

Built in 1765 by British officer Roger Morris, the Morris–Jumel Mansion is the oldest house in Manhattan and now serves as a historic museum. Over the years, visitors have reported strange occurrences, with some claiming the mansion is haunted by the ghosts of soldiers and former residents.

This is the oldest still standing house in Manhattan, The Morris-Jumel Mansion dates back to 1765. Today's it's a museum and many believe it is one of the most haunted structures in New York City. pic.twitter.com/dr4cAV8Jem — LunaticsProject (@lunaticsproject) July 27, 2023

