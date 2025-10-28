The Halloween season is just around the corner, making it the perfect time to sit with your loved ones on a cozy bed or sofa, munch on popcorn or snacks, and binge-watch horror series while occasionally hiding under the blankets. Here are the top 10 horror shows you need to watch this season to make it an ideal spooky experience.

1. The Haunting of Hill House

Streaming On – Netflix

– Netflix IMDb rating – 8.5/10

Plot- The series, directed and created by horror genius Michael Flanagan, is based on the novel by Shirley Jackson. It follows a group of siblings who reunite after a family tragedy. During their childhood, they grew up in the country’s most famous, or rather infamous, haunted house, and now they face those horrors from the past, both the ones in their memories and the ones that still may haunt Hill House. Unlike other horror series or films, The Haunting of Hill House boasts a storyline with deep meaning, with uniquely terrifying jump scares and chilling moments.

2. Penny Dreadful

Streaming On – Prime Video

– Prime Video IMDb rating – 8.2/10

Plot- Penny Dreadful begins in 1891 London, where Ethan Chandler teams up with Vanessa Ives and Sir Malcolm Murray to save Murray’s daughter from a terrifying creature. Dr. Victor Frankenstein helps them, but faces his own nightmare when his creation returns. Vanessa falls for Dorian Gray, yet is hunted by Lucifer and a coven of witches. As their paths twist with danger and desire, Dracula’s arrival in London sparks a final battle for Vanessa’s soul. The show mixes famous gothic characters and dark magic into one gripping supernatural story.

3. Bates Motel

Streaming On – Prime Video

– Prime Video IMDb rating – 8.1/10

Plot – The series, a sequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic horror movie ‘Psycho,’ depicts the lives of Norman Bates and his mother, Norma, and the complicated, twisted bond they shared before the events unfold in the movie.

4. Wednesday

Streaming On – Netflix

– Netflix IMDb rating – 8/10

Plot – Directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday follows Wednesday Addams as she joins Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts, where she hones her psychic abilities and investigates a series of murders linked to her family’s mysterious past. With its gothic aesthetic, witty dark humor, and macabre charm, the show blends horror, mystery, and fantasy in the most delightful way.

5. The Fall of the House of Usher

Streaming On – Netflix

– Netflix IMDb rating – 7.9/10

Plot – Michael Flanagan’s mini-series follows Roderick Usher, the head of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, who loses all six of his children within two weeks. After the last funeral, he invites C. Auguste Dupin, a lawyer who has spent years exposing his company’s crimes, to his old family home. There, Roderick tells Dupin the real story of his family and their dark secrets.

6. American Horror Story

Streaming On – Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

– Prime Video, Jio Hotstar IMDb rating – 7.9/10

Plot – Multiple-time Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner, American Horror Story is a popular anthology horror series of 12 seasons, where each season features a different story and characters, though some are connected within the same universe. Every season explores different themes, ranging from haunted houses and witches to asylums to cults.

7. Midnight Mass

Streaming On – Netflix

– Netflix IMDb rating – 7.7/10

Plot- Another work of brilliance by Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass is a gothic supernatural miniseries that follows the strange events unfolding in a poor island community after the arrival of a mysterious priest.

8. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Streaming On – Netflix

– Netflix IMDb rating – 7.4/10

Plot- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is an American supernatural horror series created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for Netflix, based on the Archie Comics of the same name. It aired from October 2018 to December 2020 for two seasons. The story takes place in the spooky town of Greendale and follows Sabrina Spellman, a half-witch and half-human teenager, who, upon turning sixteen, must choose between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends.

9. Marianne

Streaming On – Netflix

– Netflix IMDb rating – 7.3/10

Plot – This French supernatural horror series is highly underrated despite holding a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The story, centered on witchcraft, follows a young novelist named Emma, who discovers that the characters from her horror novels also exist in the real world.

10. Cabinet of Curiosities

Streaming On – Netflix

– Netflix IMDb rating – 7/10

Plot – Created by Guillermo del Toro, this anthology series features eight hauntingly beautiful tales of terror, each directed by a visionary filmmaker. From cosmic horror to gothic nightmares, Cabinet of Curiosities explores the eerie and unsettling corners of the human mind — with stunning visuals and storytelling that lingers long after the credits roll.

