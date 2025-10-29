Heidi Klum is a renowned supermodel who pushes creative boundaries every year with her Halloween costumes. She once stunned everyone with a costume so bizarre and intricate that even her longtime makeup artist was hesitant to take it on. What fans saw on the red carpet was jaw-dropping, but the effort, patience, and sheer labor behind it were even more unbelievable. Scroll below for the deets.

She is termed the Queen of Halloween owing to her unparalleled commitment to outlandish and ultra-realistic costumes every year. From transforming into unrecognizable characters to jaw-dropping fantasy creations, she turns this festival into a full-scale production.

Heidi Klum took 10 hours to get into the worm costume and makeup for the 2022 Halloween

Due to the pandemic, Heidi Klum took a two-year break from the Halloween parties, but her comeback in 2022 left everyone gaping. Speaking to Vogue, the supermodel said, “I like to do something unexpected, so I tried to think of a costume that is super absurd, but also very familiar. Because it is Halloween, you need the creepy factor, also a bit gross and disgusting.” She then called her makeup artist, Mike Marino, and Prosthetic Renaissance, sharing her costume idea. She said, “I called him and said, ‘Make me a worm,’ and he said, ‘Huh?!?!?!’ He initially did not want to do it and kept encouraging me to think of a new idea. However, I am not like that: When I fall in love with an idea, I do not want to pivot.”

Klum first wore a sheer bodysuit before fitting into a custom-made prosthetic shell. Her makeup artists then added a detailed special-effects facepiece that flawlessly merged with the rest of the outfit. The transformation took nearly 10 hours to complete before she was ready to make her grand entrance.

Heidi Klum opened up about the challenges she faced with that costume.

In a separate interview with Page Six via Showbiz Cheatsheet, Klum said, “It’s hard for me to move. I don’t really have arms or legs. When I fall over I need someone to help me get back up. I’m kind of stuck in it, you know? It feels a little claustrophobic.”

Check out the costume here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Over the years, Heidi Klum has stunned fans with jaw-dropping Halloween transformations, from Jessica Rabbit, an elderly woman, and Cleopatra to Fiona from Shrek, a grotesque alien, and even multiple clones of herself. Each year, her creativity and commitment have only reinforced her crown as Hollywood’s undisputed “Queen of Halloween.”

