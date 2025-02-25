Heidi Klum turned up the heat in Las Vegas, trading a glamorous night out for a sizzling photoshoot that left little to the imagination.

The German-American supermodel took things to the next level behind closed doors after stepping out in a rhinestone-studded black mini-dress paired with sleek black tights, pumps, and a gold heart-shaped pendant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Heidi Klum’s Sultry Photoshoot With Personal Touch

The former AGT judge stripped down to a daring red lace lingerie set back in her hotel room, as she posed confidently against her hotel room window, letting husband Tom Kaulitz work the camera.

The sultry ensemble featured a sheer bra and matching thong, complemented by thigh-high stockings and glossy stilettos, keeping the fiery red theme alive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Heidi Klum’s Signature Style That Never Fails

When it comes to making bold statements in racy lingerie, there’s probably no one better than Heidi Klum.

Just weeks earlier, she turned heads in a campaign for Italian brand Intimissimi, where she modeled a similarly striking lace set. The ad sparked conversation not just for its daring visuals but also for featuring her 20-year-old daughter Leni, stirring debate online.

But controversy has never deterred Klum, who doubled down on her signature style over the holidays. As snow blanketed the ground, she ditched the winter layers in favor of an itty-bitty red bra and thong, frolicking in the cold while celebrating with family.

“Do you have a tradition on New Year’s Eve ? For me …it’s red lace ❤️ Good Luck 🍀,” she captioned an Instagram video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

