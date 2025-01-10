Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, ignited the beach in St. Barts with their fiery display of affection as the supermodel, 51, flaunted her ample cleavage in a sultry animal print bikini.

In a passionate moment, Tom, 35, was seen on top of Heidi as they kissed on the sand, embracing each other in a public display of love. Heidi showcased her toned midriff and makeup-free beauty, making the most of their intimate beach getaway.

Tom Kaulitz’s Brother Evacuated as Wildfire Strucks LA

While the couple enjoyed their romantic escape, Tom’s twin brother, Bill Kaulitz, faced an evacuation due to the growing LA wildfires.

He shared a snap of his packed luxury suitcases and emergency supplies, revealing he had been forced to leave his Hollywood Hills home near the flames. It remains unclear if Heidi and Tom’s Bel Air residence was impacted.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Spent the Festive Season in Aspen

Despite the alarming situation back home, Heidi and Tom have fully immersed themselves in their holiday, skiing at the exclusive Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen, a popular spot for celebrities.

When not hitting the slopes, Heidi treated herself to a lavish shopping spree at a high-end jewelry boutique.

A touching moment came when Heidi’s daughter, Leni, was spotted wearing her mother’s clothes, a sign of their close bond.

Heidi expressed her pride in passing down clothes to her children, saying, “I get so excited when I see my daughters re-wearing my clothes.”

She shared, “My eldest daughter is also a model, and she goes to events, and when she wears my clothes, I’m not just proud, but we can upcycle.”

A strong advocate for sustainable fashion, the supermodel added, “I’m passing clothes down to my kids. I think it’s so important also to keep wearing your things.”

Heidi concluded, “I think in the past, we’d wear something once, and then we’d never wear it again, and it’s so wrong.”

Heidi shares three younger children with her ex-husband Seal, while her eldest, Leni, was born from a previous relationship with Flavio Briatore. The couple married in 2019 after being together since 2018.

