2025’s celebrity Halloween showed daring reinvention paired with respectful nods. Many revisited nostalgic icons, recreating era-defining looks with uncanny precision. Others remixed references into fresh riffs or pop-culture notes that landed laughs while keeping the craft intact. A handful pushed limits and ignited debate, generating responses from praise to pushback. This roundup lists 5 celebs who are the season’s most-talked-about transformations.

1. Heidi Klum as Medusa

Let’s start with Heidi Klum. This year, she turned up at her yearly Halloween bash in New York City, wearing a full Medusa makeover that left her nearly unrecognizable. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, joined her in character as a Greek soldier frozen to stone. By myth, anyone who meets Medusa’s gaze turns to stone. It is a detail the couple played up on the red carpet.

On Instagram, she wrote: “HAPPY HEIDIWEEN 🐍Don’t stare too long or you’ll turn to stone.” The costume itself was mechanical and cinematic. Klum wore a long tail and a headpiece where living snakes replaced hair. She even hissed at the photographers and aimed a bow and arrow for dramatic photos.

2. Demi Lovato as Poot Lovato

“Poot Lovato” started as an alternate persona invented in 2015, after a fan shared a faded photo of Demi that morphed into an internet meme. The original Tumblr post spun a backstory that the image was her long-lost twin who’d been kept in a basement.

Over the years, Lovato has leaned into the gag. For Halloween 2025, the Heart Attack singer revived the meme. On Oct. 30, Lovato uploaded an Instagram carousel showing her Poot costume. The first slide paired the 2015 snap with her recreated look. She posed in a garage as if Poot were creeping out, even staging an ominous shadow. Lovato capped it with a TikTok of her playing Poot, screaming for help, and trying to get out of the garage.

3. Ed Sheeran as Pennywise

Ed Sheeran wandered around New York this Halloween fully suited up as Pennywise – the red-haired nightmare clown from Stephen King’s It. He shared clips and snaps of himself doing everyday city things in full horror glam. Sheeran clutched the trademark red balloon while sipping coffee in a café, grabbing a slice on a street bench.

He downed a beer at a pub, giving a friendly wave to kids as he strolled past. One clip sped through his glam-chair preparation, showing the wig and prosthetic face pieces being applied. “In for a Penny,” he wrote in the caption. A year earlier, he had gone meta and dressed as his viral AI monkey meme, joking in the caption, “Haters will say it’s AI #halloweenbruv #feltcutemightdeletelater.”

4. Janelle Monáe as The Cat in the Hat

Fans are buzzing over Janelle Monáe’s latest Halloween switch-up, and the reaction makes sense. The artist pulled off a standout moment by appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Oct. 29 dressed as Mike Myers’ 2003 live-action take on Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat. Monáe unveiled the near-identical outfit during her walk-on, mirroring the film’s look down to the details.

She committed to the bit through the whole segment, answering questions as the mischievous cat instead of herself. When Hudson tried to ask “The Cat in the Hat” about the costume, Monáe replied, “What costume? I decided to come as me!” Monáe, staying in character, answered in the cat’s voice: “Listen, Janelle Monáe is the host. We don’t get to come here unless Janelle gives us her body!”

5. BLACKPINK’s Lisa

For this Halloween, Blackpink’s Lisa stepped into the mystical gold siren from “Jibaro,” the Emmy-winning Love, Death + Robots episode. The global K-pop star recreated the “Golden Woman,” the silent lure who draws men toward doom.

On Instagram, she dropped shots covered fully in metallic gold. She donned an ornate suit stacked with chains, beads, and layered metal fringe. A sculpted headpiece and striking makeup followed, with rosy-purple tones and a gem-studded red mouth. She captioned it: “Jibaro 👑👻.”

“Jibaro,” directed by Alberto Mielgo, is a wordless tale about greed and harm. The story centers on a deaf knight who can’t hear the siren’s call, betrays her trust, and strips her of riches. In the clip posted on LLOUD’s Instagram, the K-pop idol shared a clip mimicking the siren’s expressive movements, synced to eerie audio from the episode.

