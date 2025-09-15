One of the prestigious award ceremonies for the television shows and series, Emmys 2025, was held at the Peacock Theatre and the red carpet was a spectacle. From BLACKPINK’s Lisa to Sydney Sweeney, from Jenna Ortega to Selena Gomez to Pedro Pascal, the event was graced by all the stars. Let’s take a look at the red carpet lookbooks.

Lisa In Pink Gown

Lisa looked absolutely ethereal in a pink Lever Couture dress. The frills and the trail along with her Bulgari jewelry, it looked perfect from every angle. Lisa completed her look with subtle makeup and dewy blush. She looked nothing less than a Barbie.

Jenna Ortega Studded In Gems

Jenna blended gothic vibes with glam. She wore a top from Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection by Sarah Burton studded with gems. She paired the look with black slit skirt. She kept her makeup edgy like her character Wednesday.

Selena Gomez Looking Spicy In Red

Selena Gomez looked very pretty in a solid bright red colored gown from the Louis Vuitton collection. The asymmetrical neckline with a long train added an extra edge to the whole look. She completed it with diamond studs and her usual red lips.

Scarlett Johansson In A Butter Yellow Dress

Scarlett Johansson’s look from Emmys 2025 complemented her skin tone and figure. She came wearing a gorgeous butter yellow gown that hugged her body like a glove. She completed the look with a pair of statement earrings and accentuated the look with subtle makeup.

Sydney Sweeney Hot n Sassy In Red

Sydney Sweeney never misses a chance to look sassy. At the Emmys 2025, she came looking hot and spicy in a red Oscar de la Renta gown. The plunging sweetheart neckline, the sash on her hand, everything added to her whole get up. She completed the look with a cute neckpiece and glam makeup.

Gwendoline Christie came wearing a suit and made us go wow. However, apart from these women, some men also stole the limelight. One of them has to be Pedro Pascal who came wearing pale yellow double breasted suits which he paired with white shoes and black shades. Perfect! Another man’s look that caught our attention was Noah Wyle. He wore a black tux with a bow and managed to stay in his character. On the other hand, Walton Goggins came wearing a relaxed fit with a Louis Vuitton jacket.

So, these are the red carpet looks that caught our attention from Emmys 2025.

