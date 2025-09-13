Jurassic World Rebirth is undoubtedly a blockbuster this year but is reportedly the weakest franchise starter in the entire Jurassic Park franchise. The first Jurassic Park film’s original release collection is also significantly higher than the latest reboot starring Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali. Keep scrolling for the detailed box office collections.

How much has Jurassic World Rebirth collected worldwide so far?

The Jurassic World reboot movie featuring a fresh new cast led by Scarlett Johansson with Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey in supporting roles collected $339.2 million at the domestic box office and refuses to leave despite so much pressure. Overseas, it did much better, collecting $522.7 million so far and still counting, owing to its strong performance in Japan. Combining the domestic and overseas cumes, the worldwide collection is $861.9 million and is expected to earn around $870 million in its global run.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Jurassic World Rebirth

North America – $339.2 million

International – $522.7 million

Worldwide – $861.9 million

Jurassic World Rebirth Vs Jurassic World Vs Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park is the first film that kicked off this iconic franchise and was directed by Steven Spielberg. Released in 1993, the movie collected $978.16 million at the worldwide box office in its original run. After multiple re-releases, Steven Spielberg‘s film collected $1.1 billion worldwide, becoming the third highest-grossing film in the entire franchise. The film’s collection from the original release is also higher than that of Rebirth by over $100 million.

Meanwhile, Jurassic World rebooted the franchise for the first time, featuring Chris Pratt in the lead role. It became the highest-grossing installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, collecting $1.67 billion worldwide. Therefore, Jurassic World Rebirth is the weakest among the three franchise starters. Chris Pratt‘s reboot leads with almost 94% more earnings than Rebirth.

Jurassic World – $1.67 billion Jurassic Park – $978.16 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $861.9 million

Since Scarlett Johansson‘s film is a blockbuster movie of the year, a sequel has been greenlit. The next film might even gross more than Rebirth and eventually surpass the $1 billion milestone worldwide.

Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps North America Box Office Day 49: Nears Beating Sinners To Enter 2025’s Top 5 Grossers – Can It Pull It Off?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News