Fans have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on the much-awaited Cardi B and Reebok footwear collection ever since it was announced. Now the WAP singer teased her fans with an exclusive look at her upcoming Reebok collaboration.

The rapper on Sunday took to Instagram to share an epic unboxing video of her first-ever sneaker collection giving fans a glimpse at the new collab. Reportedly, her new footwear collection will be launched on November 13. Read on to know more.

Sharing the unboxing video, Cardi B wrote, “Wow Wow! I love my @Reebok collab packaging. I never seen it in person. These will be deliver tomorrow. I love it! I hope you guys love it.”

In the video shared by Cardi B, she can be heard shouting expletives as a truck in the shape of the letter ‘B’ was parked at the end of the driveway. “What is this?!” as she exclaimed, two attractive women stepped down from the truck and made their way to the rear. As the women opened the giant, gold-toned ‘B’ like a door, a lengthy pink carpet unwinded immediately.

A B-shaped box, made out of red-crocodile skin fabric, which was resting on the carpet, was picked up by the two women who carried it towards Cardi B. The extravagant box was successfully unzipped, to reveal a cartoon version of Cardi’s signature tongue-out expression, accompanied by some sound effects. A pair of the brown and off-white platform Club C Cardi sneakers can be seen sitting under the fake mouth’s uvula.

Cardi B, who was excited to see the demonstration, exclaimed, “Oh my God! So, this is what’s gonna be delivered to people [in PR]?”

As per reports, the Money singer has been working with Reebok since 2018 starring several ad campaigns. Talking about her partnership with Reebok, Cardi said to the Foot War News, “It started with advertisements and I just loved what they brought to the table.I love that they saw my ideas. When I went to their headquarters in Boston they welcomed me. It was freezing that day and I just had a such a good experience and I thought, ‘Why not?’ I didn’t want to team up with someone who doesn’t care about my vision and just the product [but Reebok did].”

