Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are currently too caught up with their on-going custody battle. Both the actors are quite possessive about their six children and always want the best for them. The actress had even kept Brad from meeting them after his much talked about a trip to France.

Advertisement

Well, now a bodyguard who worked for the former couple has spilt the details about their biggest concerns. Read on to get all the details.

Advertisement

Mark Billingham, during an interview with Woman’s Day, spoke about his time spent working with Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt for over 18 months. “The biggest concern for them was the kidnapping of the kids; it’s all about money,” he said.

“Angie and Brad are very worried about who goes near the children,” he went on to say. The bodyguard has worked for a number of A-listers in Tinseltown, including Kate Moss and Tom Cruise. But, he revealed that he has never seen such protective parents like Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt ever.

Speaking about working for some of the biggest stars, he said: “Working with such high-profile celebrities was great. I learned a lot of lessons from them, they learned a lot from me, and the beauty of working together was mutual respect. They respected what I had to do, and I respected what they had to do, and it worked fine and created a very professional understanding,” he went on to say.

He further shared his experience working for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. He said: “The one thing that surprised me about working with A-list celebrities, in particular, Brad and Angelina was their time management and how they had time to do everything from family life to work and to charity.”

Well, we totally agree with Mark when he says that Angie and Brad are protective parents. Maybe that is why the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor does not want his children to get affected further with this court battle. And he was spotted at ex-wife’s house to come to a mutual conclusion.

Must Read: Post Fantastic Beasts 3, Johnny Depp Now Suffers Huge Loss In Joker?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube