Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is the youngest and most mischievous Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 24-year-old actor is currently in Atlanta shooting for the upcoming part of the film along with Zendaya.

A while ago, Holland gave an update on landing upon Atlanta and told his fans that he’ll keep them posted about it throughout the journey.

There’s a video of Tom Holland doing the rounds on social media where is he’s sitting in some interview and playing with a mic and all of a sudden, the Uncharted actor opens it and couldn’t fix it back and his reaction to it is hilarious.

The song is the background is Capone’s Oh No, which makes it even more fun to watch. Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, “OK, we just landed in Atlanta… and it’s time for Spider-Man 3. Let’s go!” Tom Holland said while at the airport tarmac in his Instagram story recently. Zendaya, on the other hand, shared a picture of her pet in a car with a text that read, ‘Noon takes Atlanta’. Yay!

Later then, Holland gave another update donning a plain white t-shirt and says, “Hey, so I just got home and I’m in Atlanta. I’ve just been delivered a package. That package is an iPad. And on that iPad is a script. And that script is Spider-Man 3. So I’m about to find out what I’m going to be doing for the next five months.”

Now, we all know that he’s the youngest Marvel actor and has a habit of giving spoilers unintentionally to fans and that’s the reason that he was made to do interviews with none other than Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange during the release of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Haha!

