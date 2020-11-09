All eyes are on Liam Hemsworth after news of him dating Gabriella Brooks broke the internet. Miley Cyrus‘ ex-husband had once revealed how his family was not okay with the idea of him marrying the singer. But, it looks like the Hemsworth family is more than okay with his new girlfriend.

The new family picture posted by Chris Hemsworth is proof that Gabriella has become one of them! Continue reading further to get all the details

On November 7, Chris Hemsworth shared a photo of his family dressed to the nines in Roaring ’20s attire to celebrate brother Luke Hemsworth’s 40th birthday. Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks looked extra cosy as they transported fro 2020 to 1920. Check out the picture below:

As we can see, along with Craig & Leonie Hemsworth, the brother’s parents, Chris’ wife Elsa Pataky, Luke’s wife Samantha Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, were in attendance. The Hunger Games alum and his model girlfriend looked particularly cosy in the group shot, as Liam pulled Gabriella in tight for the pic.

Chris wrote in the caption of the pics, “Happy 40th birthday @hemsworthluke you big legend !!” Samantha also shared pics from the festivities on Instagram, writing, “My favourite person in the world @hemsworthluke plus a couple of other bloody legends.” Gabriella can be seen in the photos wearing a black flapper-style dress, sans Liam. Check out the picture below:

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have been together for nearly a year. The couple was initially spotted kissing on the beach in January in Byron Bay, Australia. Soon after, they were seen getting lunch with Liam’s parents.

Well, with whatever we can see, one thing is clear that Gabrielle has found her way into the hearts of the Hemsworth’s, don’t you think so? We wonder if anything big is on the cards for the couple?

Anyway, what do you think of Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brook as a couple? And do you think they will soon take the next step in their relationship? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

