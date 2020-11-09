The change has finally happened! Yes, we are speaking about highly talked about US elections. Amidst the mixed pre-elections predictions, Joe Biden, a member of Democratic Party has been elected as the new president. Just like many celebs, Dwayne Johnson too demanded a change by dethroning Donald Trump.

It’s quite obvious that Dwayne would be tremendously happy as his favourite candidate has swept the US elections. He took to social media to congratulate the newly elected president and through his words, we felt his deep emotions.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne Johnson shared a video with a message for all fans and Joe Biden’s supporters. He congratulated Joe Biden over his historic victory and Kamala Harris for being elected as the first-ever woman to grace the chair of Vice President. His caption read, “My vote represented my little girls. It also represented Humanity, Decency, Principles and values @laurenhashianofficial and I instill in our little daughters. And finally, my vote represented the importance of just being a decent human being. And to me, being a decent human being matters.

This win feels so good, but now the real work begins. Because we have an entire country divided. I’m not turning my back on you just because we have a difference of opinion. Im not made that way. I’m still right here and when the sun comes up, we all get up with it – go to work, feed our families and pay our bills. Congratulations to President elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris and to all our American people for engaging in the biggest voter turnout our country has ever seen…Stand tall, lay it all on the line and cheers to UNITY and finding common ground.”

Check out the post below:

In the video, Dwayne Johnson even spoke on racism and his stand to support Joe Biden, Kamala Harris. He even addressed the hatred he faced for supporting Biden.

Meanwhile, Dwayne made a special appearance in the documentary series ’30 Days of the Deadman’ for The Undertaker, in which major WWE stars have shared their special moments with the phenom.

