Being a celebrity comes with a hefty price to pay in the form of innumerable disgusting problems. Be it privacy invasion or stalking incidents. Recently, such an unfortunate incident took place with WWE diva Paige and thank god, she got rid of it without any harm. Read on to know more.

Paige is one of the glamorous and se*iest divas WWE has ever had. Apart from her in-ring abilities, she is a fan favourite due to her hypnotizing persona. And these are the very qualities which landed her in big trouble. She herself revealed the entire stalker incident on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the diva wrote, “Scariest thing ever. He told us symbols led him to us. But Ronnie got him in a hold until police got there. Wtf is wrong with people… thank god Ronnie is around to protect our house. Jesus.” She narrated this incident by retweeting her boyfriend and singer, Ronnie Radke’s tweet.

Paige’s boyfriend Ronnie wrote, “a stalker had the audacity to come to my door, got his a** handed to him until police arrived and saved the day. I will fu*king kill you. Please don’t make me kill you.”

Check out Paige’s tweet below:

Scariest thing ever. He told us symbols led him to us. But Ronnie got him in a hold until police got there. Wtf is wrong with people… thank god Ronnie is around to protect our house. Jesus. https://t.co/aexPIEummb — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) November 8, 2020

For the unversed, the diva signed the contract with WWE in 2014 but on the main roster, she appeared in April 2014. In a debut match itself, Paige became the youngest Divas Champion ever in history by winning the title at the age of 21.

Speaking of positive news for divas’ fans, former WWE performers- Nikki and Brie Bella hinted at their in-ring return.

As we all know, currently Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are rocking their Women’s Tag Team Champions title and seems like there’s no stopping to it. During the last episode of Monday Night Raw, the duo registered an impressive victory over Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke and successfully defended the titles. To celebrate their successful run, WWE posted Jax and Baszler’s picture which had a caption “Can anyone stop these 2?” And the most interesting part was Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s reaction to it.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, who possess a single Twitter account of Bella Twins, reacted with raising hand emoji on WWE’s post.

