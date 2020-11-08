‘Donald Trump is fired as Joe Biden leads the show in US Elections 2020’ this has been the headline of many news channels since the results have been made clear. The internet is having its fair share of fun as the memers have been posting some top-notch memes about the same.

Joe Biden’s win has surely upset many Trump followers, but that’s not stopping memers around the world from posting. A Twitter user by the name of Pete Dagareen made a video of Joe Biden’s entrance on the stage with John Cena‘s theme music. It’s definitely more satisfying than it should be.

Ryan Satin of Fox Sports shared the video making sure it goes viral amid the target audience.

Check out the video below:

Biden's first walkout as President-Elect works better with John Cena's entrance theme pic.twitter.com/Yp1xnmfu57 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 8, 2020

In his recent conversation with Sports Illustrated, John Cena opened up about the rumours of him leaving WWE. He said, “I’ve had many experiences and many stories in WWE over my tenure there, and a lot of it has been embracing conflict and embracing the tale of good versus evil.”

He also added, “This isn’t the first time I’ve done something like this. For the viewing audience, it was the first time they’d seen a cinematic depiction of this, but this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen a conflicted John Cena character. As with all the opportunities I get in WWE, I never try to be complacent, and I always like to push the envelope. This was an instance where we could do just that, and I think we put forth a product that certainly got people’s attention and got people talking.”

On his plans of turning into a coach, John Cena said, “That’s been three years of hard conversations with that dude looking back in the mirror, and I’m at peace with where it’s at. I want to contribute where I can. I’ve even talked about coaching or mentoring. Like I said, it’s the environment I feel the most fluid, so I can sit down and talk to you about WWE as long as you want to talk, but what I don’t want to do is take somebody who has spent 50 bucks on a ticket for themselves, their partner, their families, they bought souvenirs, they bought popcorn and paid for parking and have look at me like, ‘He used to be something.’ You know?”

